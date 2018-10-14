Women of Charlestown, Many Forgotten Lecture on Oct 16

The Charlestown Historical Society will Host the Women of Charlestown presented by Maria D’Itria on Oct. 16. Everyone has heard the story of Rosie the Riveter, who represented the 8,000 women who worked in the Charlestown Navy Yard during WWII. Maybe you heard of Sarah Josepha Hale who helped raise $30,000 to complete the construction of the Bunker Hill Monument. She also wrote “Mary Had a Little Lamb” and was editor of Godey Ladies Book. Sarah Hale encouraged President Lincoln to make Thanksgiving a nation holiday!

The Harvard-Kent Elementary School students also identified famous women of Charlestown that were less well known than their male counterparts. For example, Elizabeth Foster Vergoose married Isaac Vergoose and had 20 children. Her son-in-law published a book of rhymes and verses known as Mother Goose Rhymes. Do you know Mary Winslow Long? She was the owner of Three Cranes Tavern and one of the first female entrepreneurs in the U.S.

The program will be on Tuesday Oct. 16, at 7 to 8:15 p.m. in the Education Room of the Bunker Hill Museum, 43 Monument Square. The event is free and open to the public. Presented by Charlestown Historical Society. www.charlestownhistoricalsociety.org.