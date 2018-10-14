One Charlestown Meeting on Oct 18

The first public meeting on the revamped One Charlestown project at the Bunker Hill Development has officially been set, and will be led as an off-site City Council Hearing by Councilor Lydia Edwards.

The meeting will bring residents, the Charlestown Residents Alliance, Boston Housing Authority, Corcoran Development and new development partner Leggat McCall all into the same room to discuss the new proposal.

The location of the Council working session/meeting will be the Harvard-Kent Elementary School cafeteria, 50 Bunker Hill St.

The anticipated start time is 6 p.m.