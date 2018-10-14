Neighborhood Round Up

TOM MACDONALD BOOK LAUNCHING CELEBRATION

Tom MacDonald will be on hand at The Navy Yard Bistro on Sunday, October 28 to launch his latest book, Murder in the Charlestown Bricks, A Dermot Sparkhawk Crime Novel. Join the celebration from 12 – 3pm. There will be books available for $15. Please RSVP to [email protected] If you cannot make it to the signing event, books are available at:Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kindle and your favorite local book store.

ANNUAL BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB GAME DAY FUNDRAISER

On Sunday, Oct. 16, football fans have another chance to support the Boys and Girls Club at their 16th Tailgate Style Fundraiser. The event will be held at the offices of RSM at 80 City Square from noon – 5 p.m. with Kickoff at 1 p.m. Catering by John Moore of the Navy Yard Bistro, Open Beer and Wine bar and FOOTBALL! Enter to win door prizes including choice of a four-day Club Med vacation(must be present to win).Tickets $75 in advance, $85 at the door. Buy tickets online at https://cttailgate.eventbrite.com or call the club 617-242-1775 or email [email protected]

DAUGHTERS OF ISABELLA #1 ANNUAL 100 PRIZES PLUS!

If you’re feeling lucky, head over to the Knights of Columbus at 5454 Medford St. on Monday, Oct. 15, for the annual 100 Prizes Plus night. The doors open at 7 p.m., the first drawing will be held at 8 p.m. sharp! A $1 chance is eligible for the first 100 drawings and winning chances go back in the pot. There are gift cards and scratch tickets and great donated items to be won. This event is a fundraiser for the DOI #1. You do not have to be present to win, tickets can be purchased at the Knights.

CHARLESTOWN LITTLE LEAGUE AWARDS BANQUET

Little league awards banquet for Rookie ball, AAA and Majors is scheduled for Thursday Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus hall. See you there! (And please bring your uniforms if you haven’t already turned them in!)

HARVEST ON VINE FOOD PANTRY REQUESTS

The Harvest on Vine Food Pantry this week is requesting boxes of cereal and mac and cheese, two items that empty the shelves fast. Any donation on non-perishable foods would also be greatly appreciated. Donations can be dropped off at the Food Pantry at 49 Vine St. (Hayes Square), The Cooperative Bank at 201 Main St. and at the Parish Center on 46 Winthrop St. (across from the Training Field). Financial donations can be sent to: Harvest on Vine, Parish Center, 46 Winthrop St., Charlestown, MA 02129. For more information, call Tom MacDonald, director, at 617-990-7314.Artist Group of Charlestown Fall Show

The fall show hosted by the AGC at StoveFactory Gallery will have its opening on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 from 6-9 p.m.. Exhibition hours will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The StoveFactory Gallery is at 523 Medford Street in Charlestown.

BOBBY POWERS BOOK SIGNING

Bobby Powers will be at The Cooperative Bank on Thursday, October 18 from 5 – 7p.m. for a discussion of his new book, “Charlestown A Cornerstone of America.” The Coop Bank is at 201 Main Street.

Annual Veterans Dinner & Scholarship event

The Abraham Lincoln Post 11 will be holding their annual Veterans Dinner on November 7th at the Knights of Columbus in Charlestown. Doors open at 6:30pm and dinner starts at 7:30. We will also be awarding six $500 scholarships to eligible students. The dinner is free to all veterans and their guests. Please call Billy Boyle at 617 645 3279 for scholarship details.

HOOD MASTER PLAN SPECIAL REVIEW MEETING

October 15th at 7:30 PM. Mary Colbert Apartments Meeting Room. 20 Devens St., Charlestown.

For further information, please call 617-242-2303.

WWII & WWI EXIBITS ON OCT. 20

There’ll be exhibition of WWII exhibits on display at the Knights of Columbus in Charlestown on Saturday Oct. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m. They’ll also will be a number exhibits on display to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War 1. Come learn about some of the Charlestown men who fought in the Great War. Charlestown had one of the first pilots that flew in dog fights over Europe with the Germans. About 100 Charlestown men lost their lives during WWI, many serving with the 26th Yankee Division. We had eight men that won the Army Distinguished Service Cross.

For more information please contact Bill Durette, Charlestown Veterans History Project at [email protected]

PUMPKIN PAINTING ON OCT. 14 AT THE HARVARD MALL

This Sunday the Friends of the Harvard Mall are sponsoring a pumpkin painting party from 3 until 5 at the Mall. Pumpkins and decorating supplies will be provided.

There is no charge for this event, but if anyone would like to make a donation to the Friends of the Harvard Mall, it can be done through Venmo, by cash or by check. This is the second annual pumpkin decorating activity in the Harvard Mall and the children are looking forward to this day.

FAMILY SUPPORT MEETINGS

New family support group for people suffering from alcohol or other addictions is meeting Mondays at 7 p.m. at the First Church in Charlestown. For more information call Shawn 781-733-1327.

Author Talk with Jack Kelly

Jack Kelly, author of “Sharp Needle: A Memoir,” will share his story of heroin addiction, recovery, and 2013 Boston political campaign at Charlestown Branch Library on Monday, Oct. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Come and enjoy his story of perseverance, transformation, and hope.

For more information, call the branch at 617-242-1248.