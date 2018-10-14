CNC Community Corner

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council wishes to announce that it will be holding an election for its seven at-large council seats on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, for a two year term beginning in January, 2019. Candidates are required to collect 25 signatures from Charlestown residents to secure a spot on the ballot. Candidates must be 18 years of age or older and reside in Charlestown. Nomination papers are currently available at the Charlestown Branch Library, as well as on the Charlestown Neighborhood Council website and from any current CNC member.