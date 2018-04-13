Red Cross to Sponsor Blood Drive on April 15

The American Red Cross will join community leaders to mark the fifth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings and to pay tribute to the strength and resilience shown by so many with a blood drive on April 15.

In April 2013, the Red Cross sent 600 blood products to Boston area hospitals in response to the Boston Marathon bombings. Volunteer blood donations helped save hundreds of lives that day, including that of Heather Abbott.

“When I was hurt in the bombings, I received several units of blood in order to keep me alive,” said Abbott. “If it wasn’t for blood donors, I wouldn’t be here.”

“The lives lost on April 15 leave a permanent hole in Boston’s collective heart,” said Kelly Isenor, External Communications Manager for the Red Cross Massachusetts Blood Services Region. “But we also remember the first responders and bystanders at the finish line who ran towards the blast to help the injured, and the medical personnel who spent days treating traumatic amputations and massive blood loss. They are the definition of ‘Boston Strong’.”

Boston Strong Blood Drive

April 15, 2018

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sheraton Boston Hotel –

Second Floor

39 Dalton St, Boston

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at redcrossblood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

