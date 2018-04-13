Marathon Daffodils Return for Fifth Year

The Marathon Daffodils project will return for its fifth year of growing and delivering thousands of daffodils throughout Boston and along the Boston Marathon route.

Charlestown’s Diane Valle envisioned Marathon Daffodils as tribute to Boston Strong five years ago and collaborates with hundreds of donors and volunteers each year who donate their money and time to add the cheerful display of yellow daffodils, which welcome the runners, visitors, residents and workers.

“Our goal is to provide this living symbol of hope, spring, and rebirth” said Clive Olson, Jr, The Marathon Daffodil vice president.

“Marathon Daffodils are used to remember those who lost their lives; to acknowledge those who suffered injuries and those who rushed to their aid; to lift the community spirit, and to signify the resilience and strength of our entire Boston Strong community,” says Matthew J. Piscitelli, grower of the daffodils.

In October of 2017, more than 25,000 Dutchmaster daffodil bulbs were imported from Holland, planted in 5,000 pots, and put into a massive cooler at Olson Greenhouse in Raynham.

Three weeks prior to Marathon Weekend, the bulbs are removed from the cooler, ending their winter-long hibernation and beginning their life as a Boston Strong Marathon Daffodil.

On Friday morning, April 13, 2018, trucks are loaded while teams of volunteers gather at a dozen locations throughout the City of Boston, waiting to receive the Marathon Daffodils. The volunteers deliver the plants to stores, restaurants, businesses, greenspaces and doorsteps to celebrate the arrival of Spring, and to celebrate the greatest road race in the world.

The Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) with Samantha’s Gardens present a backdrop for social media fun at 125 Newbury St.

Marathon Daffodils collaborates with the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau, NABB, Ropes & Gray, Parks Realty Company, New Balance, Beacon Hill Garden Club, Beacon Hill Civic Association, Massachusetts Master Gardeners, TDL Landscaping, Walnut Hill Landscaping, Flower Hutch, Quinlan Wasserman, Olson Greenhouse, USS Constitution Navy volunteers, Kenmore Square, Cornwall’s, WS Development in the Seaport, Samantha’s Gardens, Olivia Organics, Farm Credit East, Middleboro Greenscape, Commodore Builders, Christopher Columbus Park, and is supported by the generosity of numerous Garden Clubs, businesses and individual donors.

“Come watch the remarkable runners; see the beautiful, cheerful, yellow Marathon Daffodils; and enjoy our great City of Boston. Spring is finally here,” said Valle.