Spring Applications Available for Wynn Community Funds

The Charlestown Community Fund, money supplied to the Town’s organizations by the Wynn casino, has its spring round of applications available for funding requests now.

The annual deadline to submit spring grant applications is on April 15. Since the deadline falls on a Sunday over a holiday weekend this year, the Committee will accept applications until the following business day, which is Tuesday, April 18.

All are welcome to apply, whether or not your organization has previously received a grant from the Fund or not.

Applications can be submitted via the website at boston.gov/charlestownfund until 11:59 p.m on April 18, or by mail to:

Office of Administration & Finance

ATTN: Charlestown Community Impact Fund

One City Hall Plaza, Room 608

Boston, MA 02201

The fund is open to Charlestown-based non-profits and organizations. This would be the third round of funding since the Committee began giving out grants on year ago.