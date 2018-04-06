City Square Park Looks to Get More People into and Using the Park

City Square Park Governor Grace Bloodwell is looking to make the area even more active this spring and summer than it already is, and the trend starts this coming Saturday, April 7, with a clean-up of the area.

Bloodwell took over the reins of the Friends of City Square Park last year, and is shepherding in the program this spring and summer with the many dedicated members of the organization – as well as piggybacking on the foundation built by former Governor Annette Tecce. “We’re trying to get more people out to the park to enjoy it,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be a live concert for people to enjoy it. We’re open to helping facilitate activities. Also, we plan to have more summer concerts in the park this year. We have had three in the past and this year we will have five. We will also expand the types of bands we’re bringing in to have a greater mix of styles…The major goal is to get more people out into the park.”

Bloodwell said there was no better time to kick off the effort than right now, and so the Friends have scheduled a clean-up of the park this Saturday.

“We’ve identified April 7 as the day to kick it off with a clean-up if the weather permits,” she said. “The Paul Revere Ride will come shortly after that on April 16.”

That will be followed by a slate of fun activities to follow, including a tribute to Tecce.

Tecce will be honored at a date to be announced with the planting of a Weeping Cherry Tree.

There will also be an opening of what is going to be a new museum of City Square Park’s history near the RSM building.

“It’s a small space, but we’re excited about it and it will be a place where people can go to learn the history of City Square Park,” she said.

The full lineup can be viewed here:

Park Clean-up (coffee provided!) on Saturday April 7 at 9 a.m. Weather dependent.

Paul Revere’s Ride Reenactment on Monday, April 16 at 9:45 a.m. Join Paul Revere and his horse, Brown Beauty, in City Square Park, before they ride to Lexington and Concord. In addition, there will be a children’s bike parade, following which Tom Coots, president of The Charlestown Cooperative Bank. will proclaim Longfellow’s heroic poem, “Paul Revere’s Ride.”

City Square Park Summer Concert Series 2018 (with local sponsors)

Wednesday, May 23 from 5:30-7 p.m. The Charlestown Boys and Girls Club Performers and the Charlestown High School Band will present a variety of music while a face painter and sketch artist engage the audience. Free popcorn! Rain date Thursday May 24. Sponsored by The Charlestown Cooperative Bank.

Wednesday, June 13 from 5:30-7 p.m. The Mystic Jammers Reggae Band will entertain guests with their steel drums and reggae beat. Also on hand will be a face painter, a photo booth, cotton candy, and other surprises. Rain date Thursday June 14. Sponsored by Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.

Wednesday, July 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. City Square Park’s beloved Dirty Water Brass Band will perform New Orlean’s-style music and crowd favorites while guests enjoy lawn games, bubbles, and snow cones. Rain date July 12. Sponsored by the Rick Dubard Memorial Fund.

Wednesday, August 8 from 5-7 p.m. Kick off the evening (5:00 -5:30) with a performance by Juggler Steven Paananen, and Dayane the Parisian Mime. At 5:30pm, the East Coast Soul Band will rock the park! Rain date Thursday August 9. Sponsored by the Charlestown Mother’s Association.