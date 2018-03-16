A Strong Delegation

Councilor Lydia Edwards flexed her muscles while standing with Sen. Sal DiDomenico and State Rep. Dan Ryan during one of many light-hearted moments at State Sen. Sal DiDomenico’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the Knights of Columbus’s Father Mahoney Hall on Friday, March 9. The sold-out celebration featured a fun “roast” of friends and colleagues and guests in attendance from all over DiDomenico’s district. The event helps raise funds for charity efforts funded by The DiDomenico Foundation.