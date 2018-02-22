The FY19 BPS Budget: Investing in Our Students to Provide a Better Education for All

At the Boston Public Schools, we believe that our budget is a values statement, reflecting our commitment to creating the best schools for all our students. Through the BPS budget, we prioritize investing in every individual learner throughout their academic career. We must ensure that all students — regardless of their race, native language, or immigration status — have equitable access to the supports they need to prepare them to succeed in college, career, and life.

Here in Boston, the biggest percentage of the City’s budget is allocated to investing in our students and our schools. This is due to Mayor Walsh’s commitment to creating 21st century classrooms with excellent teachers, learning environments and tools for students.

Under the Mayor’s leadership, the city’s allocation to BPS over the past five years has increased by $170 million, or 18 percent. This significant investment in our school system comes at a time when net education aid from the State has decreased.

Although aid from the state continues to decline, Boston continues to invest record amounts in our students: the $1.109 district budget we are proposing for next school year marks the largest ever in BPS history. Our proposal includes a $48 million increase over last year, building upon the gains we’ve made in key areas that have proven results: early childhood education, extended learning time, and excellent teachers in every classroom. It also makes record investments in individual school budgets and maintains Boston’s leadership in investment levels on a per pupil basis, both in the state and across the county.

With the graduation rate at an historic high and more Level 1 and 2 schools in city history, Boston continues to lead the nation in public education. The proposed budget for next school year will allow us to build on that momentum.

The BPS budget continues to invest in proven strategies to close opportunity and achievement gaps, including supporting Extended Learning Time, which has added 40 minutes to the school day at 57 schools serving grades K-8 over the past three years.

The budget is a making strategic investment to grow the academic-enrichment program known as “Excellence for All,” which will be supported with an additional $700,000, bringing the total allocation to $2.6 million. The program, which currently serves 4-5th grades in 13 schools, will expand to include 6th grade and serve a total of 1,700 students at 16 schools. Now in its second year, Excellence for All provides rigorous instruction and high-quality enrichment, such as foreign languages and robotics, in an inclusive setting.

In addition, we continue to hire the best teachers for Boston schools by offering competitive teacher compensation.

Our budget is also bolstering initiatives that have successfully opened new avenues of opportunity for our most marginalized populations. One such initiative that we will be expanding is Becoming a Man (BAM), which has a proven track record of successfully serving young men of color by using school-based group counseling and mentoring to teach valuable life skills.

As a school system, we recognize that in order for all students to be successful, we need to provide them social and emotional supports in order to help them learn effectively. That is why, for the second year in a row, BPS is providing funding to individual schools to assist students who are experiencing homelessness. This important initiative last year helped approximately 3,500 students.

We are also proposing to add more money to individual school budgets and provide soft landings for schools that are seeing enrollment declines. This year’s budget includes funding to ensure that no school will see a financial impact for the first one percent of an enrollment decline.

Tommy Chang is the Superintendent of the Boston Public Schools.