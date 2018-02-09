Police Briefs 02-08-2018

Charlestown Beat

Possession of a Firearm

01/29/18 – As a result of an ongoing investigation in the area of Polk Street, an individual was placed under arrest for unlawfully carrying a firearm. A 9mm Luger with five live rounds was recovered from the secene.

Receiving Stolen Property

01/30/18 – As a result of a motor vehicle stop on Walford Way, three individuals were placed under arrest for receiving a stolen motor vehicle

Vandalism

02/01/18 – As a result of a road rage incident on Chelsea Street, the victim’s car was damaged when an irate motorist punched it and threw an object at the vehicle, causing dents and scratches. The victim was able to obtain the license-plate number of the suspect’s vehicle, and the matter is under investigation.

Burglary – Residential – Force

02/02/18 – A victim on Polk Street reported that a suspect climbed into her home through a bedroom window and took money from a dresser drawer. The suspect, who is known to the victim, then fled the area. Detectives will investigate the matter.