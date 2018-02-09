Jury Enters Into Deliberations in Morrissey Murder Trial

The jury entered into its first, full day of deliberations yesterday in the Ryan Morrissey murder trial, according to Jake Wark, spokesman for the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

Danilo Soto, 24, of Dorchester, and Alexander Soto (no relation to Danilo), 20, of Charlestown, are accused of fatally shooting Morrissey, then 17, and shooting and wounding Morrissey’s friend, James Lawton, outside the A-1 convenience store on Main Street in Charlestown on Nov. 5, 2014. An accomplice, Julio Baez, 26, of Charlestown, was also allegedly waiting in a grey Acura on Salem Street for the getaway. Assistant District Attorney John Verne said Morrisey and Lawton apparently weren’t the intended targets of the shooting, but instead had been mistaken for two men who were just standing in the vicinity of the shooting. The case is being tried by Judge Janet Sanders in Boston’s Suffolk Superior Court.