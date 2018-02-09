Democrats to Elect Delegates to 2018 Democratic State Convention

Registered Democrats in Charlestown, Boston’s Ward 2, will be holding a caucus at The Harvard Kent School, 50 Bunker Hill St., on Monday, Feb. 12, at 6:30 p.m. to elect delegates and alternates to the 2018 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention.

This year’s state convention will be held June 1-2 at the DCU Center in Worcester, where thousands of Democrats from across the state will come together to endorse Democratic candidates for statewide office, including Constitutional Officers and gubernatorial candidates.

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered democrats in Boston’s Ward 2 and the Democratic Committee welcomes all eligible participants. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 18 years of age by Sept. 18, will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate. In the spirit of inclusion, youth, minorities, and people with disabilities who are not elected as delegates or alternates may apply to be add-on delegates, either at their caucus or online at www.massdems.org.

“Our caucuses are a great opportunity to strengthen our Party’s organization and to welcome new participants who are interested in getting involved in our party. We want to make sure that every Democrat has a voice in this process. This is a time for all of us to come together and speak to our shared Democratic values,” said state Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford

Interested in learning more about how to get involved locally? Please be sure to like Charlestown Dems’ Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CharlestownDems, and follow us on Twitter @CharlestownDems for announcements.