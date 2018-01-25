Police Briefs 01-25-2018

Charlestown Beat

Larceny

01/15/18 – A victim on Corey Street reported unknown person(s) entered her home through an unlocked door and removed her driver’s license from her purse. Two iPhones were also taken.

Investigate Person

01/20/18 – Witnesses on Parker Street reported to police that a 6-foot-tall black male, about 40 years old, was seen checking the mailboxes in various hallways. Officers searched the area to no avail. It was unknown at this time if anything was taken

Larceny

01/20/18 – As a result of a radio call for a shoplifter on First Avenue, a suspect was located on Old Ironsides Way, and will be summonsed to Charlestown Court.

Burglary – Residential – Force

01/21/18 – A victim on Decatur Street reported upon returning home, she observed her bedroom window was wide open, and that the window screen had been removed. A computer and money were taken from the residence.