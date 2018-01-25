Meet the Champs

Shown above are the Charlestown boys 2005 and younger team who pulled off a 6-3 win against Jamaica Plain Celik (JP) Saturday evening, January 20. The win cinched the Mass Futsal B13 Central division championship for Charlestown, completing an undefeated season. Futsal is a 5-on-5 fast paced variant on soccer, using a heavier ball with less bounce, and provides great skill development in ball control and passing. The full season’s standings can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y8qpmaok. Charlestown Youth Soccer looks forward to many of these players returning to a Charlestown travel soccer team this spring. “The win cinched the Mass Futsal B13 Central division championship for Charlestown, completing an undefeated season.”