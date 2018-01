High School hockey phenom Micaela Sindoris (Charlestown Youth Hockey, Boston Jr. Eagles, and now a senior at Worcester Academy) committed to play Division 1 college hockey at Northeastern University in a ceremony last week with her family at Worcester Academy Sindoris’s older sister already plays college hockey for Salem State. Pictured here with Micaela at the signing ceremony are her parents, Jack and Kim, along with her niece Riley.