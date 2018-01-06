CNC Corner

Happy New Year to All from the Spaulding-Charlestown Neighborhood Council Community Partnership. There is still time to submit an application for the 2018 grants and to attend a required tutorial.The final tutorial for applicants will be held Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. in the American Legion Hall on 23 Adams Street. Applications will be due on Friday, Jan. 19, by 5 p.m. Additional information is available on the CNC website http://www.charlestownneighborhoodcouncil.org on the Community Fund page.