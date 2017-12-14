Historical Talks Planned for Dec 16

The Massachusetts Lafayette Society will sponsor two historical talks on Dec. 16 at the Bunker Hill Museum in Charlestown from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Dr. Robert Selig, the National Park Service Historian for the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route, will summarize his Massachusetts report on W3R trails in the Commonwealth.

The Massachusetts routes include Lafayette landing in Boston – having sailed on L’Hermione and proceeded to Morristown, NJ to tell General Washington that the French Expeditionary Force was coming. Also, General Rochambeau traveled from Newport, RI and visited Bunker Hill and Washington’s Headquarters in Cambridge, now the Longfellow House. Next the route includes the departure route by which the French Army marched from Rhode Island to Boston to board ships bound for the West Indies.

R.S.V.P.: Alan Hoffman at email: arhesq@aol.com or cell: 603-490-3950 by December 15. The event is free and open to the public.