Drug Court at Charlestown Celebrates Recent Graduation

Three new graduates of the Charlestown Drug Court program celebrated a graduation with friends, family, court officials and recovery coaches recently in a ceremony at the courthouse.

The Charlestown Division of the Boston Municipal Court and its Probation Department, which established the Charlestown Addiction Recovery Team (CHART) in partnership with the Charlestown Coalition, held a celebration on Nov. 1 for three participants who successfully completed the program.

Among the participants were Robert Spagnuolo, Alex Cancino and Duncan Bolt.

CHART is a specialized court session which assists individuals on probation who suffer with chronic substance abuse. The individuals voluntarily participate in court-stipulated drug treatment as an alternative to prison.

The treatment team includes Probation Officer Stephen DeLuca from Charlestown Court, Community Outreach Coordinator Shannon Lundin from the Charlestown Coalition/MGH, Case Worker Jessica Haggerty from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, Director Sarah Coughlin from the Charlestown Coalition/MGH, Outreach Navigator Michael Cain from North Suffolk Mental Health Association, and Recovery Coach Michelle Onessimo from North Suffolk Mental Health Association.

The Honorable Lawrence R. McCormick is the presiding judge.