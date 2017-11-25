CNC Community Corner

NO CONTESTS FOR COUNCIL SEATS

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council (CNC) has received the required nomination papers for each of the seven precinct seats up for consideration this year. A minimun of 25 signatures from residents of the precinct were necessary to secure a position on the ballot for the Nov. 18, 2017, election. Since there is only one person running from each precinct, the CNC will apply its standard practice of casting one vote to elect the entire slate of candidates at its Dec. 5, 2017, monthly meeting thus elimating the need to conduct a formal election, which was scheduled for Nov. 18, 2017, at the Hayes Square police station.

The Charlestown Neighborhood Council wishes to thank the community for participating in the nomination exercise and invites the public to be present to witness the seating of these elected Precinct counsellors at the January conclusion to this election process.

Barbara Van Duzer Babin, Charlestown Neighborhood Council election chair.