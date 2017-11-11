Townie Sports

TIGERS LOSE HEARTBREAKER

Making their first appearance in the state tourney since 2003, the Pope John XXIII boys’ soccer team were unable to continue their “Cinderella story,” suffering a gut-wrenching 3-2 overtime loss to perennial power Lowell Catholic (12-3-5). The Tigers (10-8-1) held a 2-0 lead with five minutes left but the Crusaders stormed back to send the game into overtime and sealed the win in the last moments of the extra session. With most of the players returning next season, including junior captain Conor Kelly, the Tigers should be a force to be reckoned with in the Catholic Central League.

THE STOCKTON OF VOLLEYBALL

Worcester State junior setter Allie Nolan posted an eye-popping 40 assists in a MASCAC championship victory over Framingham State improving her season assist total to 1,038 (a single-season school record). For her efforts, Allie was presented with the tournament MVP award. She can now set her sights on the Worcester State career record of 2,035 assists (well within Allie’s reach).

2017 COLLEGE SPORTS

SWIMMING (ELMS)

Aislinn Carrier (SR freestyle/breastroke)

Senior Aislinn Carrier posted a 2nd place in the 50-Breaststroke and a 1st in the 50-Freestyle/100-Freestyle/200-Freestyle Relay to lead the Elms past St. Joseph (ME) by a score of 140-108.

VOLLEYBALL (WORCESTER STATE)

Allie Nolan (JR setter)

Junior setter Allie Nolan tallied a staggering 40 assists as Worcester St. captured the MASCAC championship with a 3-1 triumph over Framingham St.

HOCKEY

Senior wing Danielle Kelley notched an assist and junior wing Jacqueline Sindoris blasted two shots on net but it wasn’t enough as Salem St. fell to Endicott by a score of 6-1…Senior wing Nolan Vesey slammed home a goal in the Black Bears 6-2 smackdown of UMass-Lowell. Manchester wing Mike Doherty tallied an assist in the Monarchs 4-1 dismantling of the Norfolk Admirals.