Obituaries 11-09-2017

Rosemarie King

Lifelong Charlestown resident

Rosemarie (Heffernan) King, a lifelong resident of Charlestown, entered into eternal life unexpectedly on Monday, October 30 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She was 77 years old.

Rosemarie was born in Boston on February 8, 1940, a daughter of the late George M. Heffernan and Mary R. (McLaughlin) Heffernan. She grew up in Charlestown where she was educated in St. Francis De Sales Parochial School and graduated from Charlestown High School. Rosemarie worked at the Schraffts Candy Company as a candymaker for several years before she worked for Hub Material Company in Canton for 25 years. She enjoyed going to the Golden Age Center in Charlestown, playing bingo, painting, walking, skydiving, hang-gliding, and white water rafting.

The beloved wife of the late James E. King, she was the devoted mother of Robert Zeinert and his wife, Marybeth and George Zeinert, the loving Nana to Brett, Kayleigh, Sheila, Jordan, Nicholas, Zachary, Madalyn, and to her great-grandchildren Jenna Rose, Rylee, Khalel, Bentley and Noah, the beloved sister of Catherine Heffernan, and the late Margaret “Peggy” Gorrell, Mary “Fifi” Goodrich, and Georgina Lenzi. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rosemarie’s visiting hours on Saturday, November 4, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown. Her Funeral Service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemarie’s name to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 2000 Commonwealth Avenue, Suite 205, Newton, MA 02466.