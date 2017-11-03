Voters to Head to Polls on Tuesday

By John Lynds

With the municipal election set for next Tuesday, Nov. 7 candidates for District 1 City Council and Mayor of Boston are making final preparations for what is sure to be an exciting Election Day.

As of today, the election day forecast suggests a slight chance of rain but relatively warm Election Day. If the forecast stands it may have an affect on turnout. Weather, coupled with Mayor Martin Walsh holding a comfortable lead over challenger Tito Jackson, may be a recipe for lower voter turnout citywide.

However, local district races may see a spike in turnout next Tuesday compared to the city’s Preliminary Election.

District 1 City Council candidates, the North End’s Stephen Passacantilli and East Boston’s Lydia Edwards, are expected to be driving out the vote next week as the two make the final push for the seat being left vacant by City Councilor Sal LaMattina.

Both candidates have squared off in several debates since the preliminary, and have been busy holding rallies, standouts and last minute canvassing to pump up support and drive up voter turnout.

Passacantilli, who topped the ticket during the Preliminary by 77 votes, said he’s working hard to ensure he ends Election Night victorious. But he said he can’t do it alone.

“With a week left, we need to have as many one-on-one conversations with as many voters as possible,” said Passacantilli. “The most effective way to do that is to knock on doors and make phone calls. These outreach activities are my only priority for the rest of the campaign. Let’s finish this strong, let’s finish this together.”

Over at Team Lydia, Edwards said her campaign is taking nothing for granted after big victories in Charlestown and East Boston, and is focused going into the final.

“We feel excited and focused,” said Edwards. “It’s been over six months of hard work with tens of thousands of doors knocked and amazing conversations.”

In the final analysis the candidate who can grow beyond their numbers in the Preliminary will claim victory next Tuesday. With a slightly higher voter turnout expected in District 1, the question will be has Edwards peaked and can Passacantilli grow among voters in Charlestown, the North End, and Eastie?

You can vote in person by absentee ballot at the Elections Department in Boston City Hall, 1 City Hall Square, Room 241. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. You have until 12 p.m. the day before an election to vote by Absentee Ballot in person.