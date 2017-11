Halloween was as spectacular as ever on Tuesday evening on Monument Square and the Training Field. Thousands flocked to the event, young and old, to dress up as their favorite characters, meet up with neighbors and collect a fat bag of candy. As usual, the Town showed up in an extraordinary array of costumes. Here, the Aronoff family of Monument Square showed that Boston is also a ‘Rock City,’ with Michael, Maria, Louisa, Tyler (7) and Connor (5) displaying the best KISS costumes in the Town.