In the top photo, AM3 Sailor Amaury Gollier climbs the riggings of Old Ironsides with the towering Boston skyline in the background last Friday, Oct. 20, as the ship celebrated its 220th birthday with an excursion to Castle Island and back. In the bottom photo, Hundreds of sailors, officers and honored guests were included on the Harbor sail, where a 21-gun salute was fired upon arrival at Castle Island to commemorate the ship’s birthday.