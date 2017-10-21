Passacantilli:One Charlestown Proposal is Too Big for the Neighborhood

Stephen Passacantilli, a local civic leader and Boston Public Schools parent running for Boston City Council District 1 has announced he will oppose the current One Charlestown proposal due to its unreasonable size and density. Passacantilli also advocated for a more transparent community process that would give residents greater input on the proposal.

Passacantilli said, “The current proposal for the One Charlestown development is far too large and dense for this community. There is widespread agreement that the Bunker Hill Housing Development should be renovated. However, the current proposal which would see the size and density of the development almost triple from 1,100 units to 2,800 units is outrageous.

Traffic in and around Charlestown is already out of control, and adding nearly 2,000 additional market-rate units in such a small and dense community is unacceptable. As your City Councilor, I will refuse to accept any plan that is not fully supported by the Charlestown community.

I have spent the past six months meeting with residents living in the Bunker Hill Housing Development and throughout the rest of the neighborhood. There is a clear need for better planning and a process that is driven by community input – not by the bottom line of developers.

As City Councilor, I will not let the community process be just a box the developers check off. There is no one who will fight harder for you when it comes to standing up for Charlestown’s residents.” Many know Passacantilli from his years of public service across Boston. He is a lifelong resident of the North End where he has been deeply involved as past president of his local civic association and through local charities and community organizations like North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the North End Beautification Committee. Passacantilli is also an active Boston Public Schools parent and serves on the board of the Gavin Foundation.

Passacantilli and his wife, Renée, are raising their two children, Grace and Evan, in the building where he grew up in the North End.