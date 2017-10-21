MGH Institute of Health Professions to Receive the 2017 Excellence in Diversity Award

MGH Institute of Health Professions is the only health professions school in New England to receive the 2017 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

The MGH Institute is one of just 23 schools in the country to receive the Health Professions HEED Award, which recognizes medical, dental, pharmacy, osteopathic, nursing, and allied health schools that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The IHP’s diversity initiatives includes having first-year students simulate a discharge planning meeting with actors with limited English proficiency and medical interpreters to provide linguistically and culturally respectful care as well as to communicate effectively with colleagues; training all faculty search committee members in recognizing and neutralizing implicit bias in the hiring process; and the Diversity Council adapting the Inclusive Excellence Model of Diversity to guide all diversity-related efforts.

"We are honored to be recognized by INSIGHT Into Diversity," said President Paula Milone-Nuzzo, PhD, RN, FHHC, FAAN. "The Institute is committed to fostering a welcoming and inclusive campus, where all of our students, faculty, staff, and alumni feel valued and supported. Our efforts continue to be a work in progress. We know that diversity makes us stronger as an institution and helps us better prepare our students to care the nation's increasingly diverse population."

Recipient schools will be featured will be featured in the December 2017 issue of INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine.

“The Health Professions HEED Award process consists of a comprehensive and rigorous application that includes questions relating to the recruitment and retention of students and employees — and best practices for both — continued leadership support for diversity, and other aspects of campus diversity and inclusion,” said Lenore Pearlstein, publisher of the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. “We look for institutions where diversity and inclusion are woven into the work being accomplished every day across their campus.”