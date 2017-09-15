Massport Supports Summer Jobs for Local Students

More than a dozen Charlestown students earned a paycheck this summer thanks to the Massachusetts Port Authority’s Community Summer Jobs Program. Now in its 26th year, Massport’s program supported 19 Charlestown high school and college students in summer jobs with community organizations.

This summer, 338 area high school and college students were employed through our Community Summer Jobs Program. Massport funded summer 19 jobs in four Charlestown neighborhood organizations including the: Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, Charlestown Community Center, John F. Kennedy Center and the USS Constitution Museum. For many young people, these summer jobs marked the start of an educational path and a career.

Massport’s Community Summer Jobs Program is designed to help civic and social service agencies by providing funds to support youth employment in neighboring communities including: Charlestown, Chelsea, East Boston, Revere, South Boston, Winthrop, Bedford, Concord, Lexington, Lincoln and Worcester.

“Through the Community Summer Jobs Program, we employ hundreds of local students from communities across the Commonwealth in a variety of organizations that are important to Massport,” said Massport CEO Thomas P. Glynn. “We hope that these opportunities not only give students a chance to earn an income, but also provide a hands-on learning experience and prepare them for future employment.”

Participating organizations are responsible for recruiting, interviewing, hiring and supervising student employees. Since Massport’s Community Summer Jobs Program started in 1991, thousands of summer jobs have been funded providing local high school and college students with the opportunity to gain valuable job skills while serving their community.

