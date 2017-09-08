Townie Tidbits

Story and Photos By Sal Giarratani

SUMMER IS FADING FAST

Well, I hope everyone had a great Labor Weekend with family and friends or at least got to say good by to the Summer of ‘17. It went by so fast and wasn’t one of our best, especially when it came to lazing out at the beach.

Our next holiday is Columbus Day. Better enjoy that one too because the movement to erase our history continues on. The City of Los Angeles just changed that holiday to Indigenous People›s Day.

Will our mayor move to rename Columbus Avenue or Columbia Road too? Or what to do with Christopher Columbus Park in the North End? Will our politically correct politicians now boycott the parade to?

By the way for all those folks who know of the Civil War monument in the Training Field, remember it honors the Union Dead, and doesn›t have to be erased from our memory.

DON’T FORGET SUMMER IS NOT OFF YET CELEBRATION

State Representative Danny Ryan will be hosting a Summer is not over yet celebration over at Pier 6 Boston inside the Navy Yard. It is his latest fundraiser but also a great fun-raiser too. By the way to all the OGGs out. Seniors always go free. It all happens Wednesday, September 20 starting at 6 p.m. Let’s hope it turns out to be a great summer night just before it turn sto autumn.

SAY A PRAYER FOR THE FITZGERALD FAMILY

Back when I was 20 years old, I lived on Pearl Street next to the Holden School, and Fitzy and Frances were my neighbors right behind the school building. Years, later Frances and I ended up at the Post Gazette newspaper in the North End where we both still are working to this day.

Her husband James ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald recently passed away just before his 80th birthday which is coming up on October 2. After a long military career in the U.S. Army, and an equally long career as a Boston firefighter, he received honors from both the military and fire department. He will be missed by his family and brother fire fighters and friends forever.

I will miss seeing him in the Bunker Hill Day Parade, leading the Boston Fire Pipes, and Drum Unit leading the group with his baton smiling all the way.

Say a prayer for his soul and for his family in grief from his loss.

SING IT UP 02129

Don’t forget SING IT UP 02129 on September 21 starting at 6 p.m. Funds raised will go to the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club at Blackmoor Bar + Grill at One Chelsea Street. For more information on how you can help, go to https://www.singitup02129.com.

FIRST ANNIVERSARY FOR DOC

Ariadna Burgos-Chaves, MD, joined the MGH Charlestown HealthCare Center Pediatrics Practice last October. She previously had worked at the South End Community Health Care Center since 2007.

Since coming to Charlestown, she has been a valued member of the healthcare center. If you need a good pediatrician, she mi ght be just what you are looking for. You can call the center at 617-724-8135. Congrats once again to the good doctor and happy anniversary in Charlestown.