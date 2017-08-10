Townie Tidbits

Story and Photos By Sal Giarratani

SEAN T. FLAHERTY REMINDS ME OF ME

Sean T. Flaherty of Charlestown has become of recent a constant letter writer to the Boston Herald. I usually agree with at least 90 percent with his opines. Seems he has become a favorite of many more conservative Boston Herald readers. I’m still getting printed in that newspaper going back to when it was the Record American and Sunday Advertiser. When I first started getting printed, most people thought I was my dad. I guess I was writing as an adult from my very first letter on the Vietnam War back on Sunday, March 3, 1968.

I have no idea how old Flaherty is, but he needs to keep those letters coming, like I have for years to come.

HARVEST ON VINE, AUGUST

I hope you are having a great summer. We had a busy July, and I’m anticipating a busy August. I thank you for your support. We cannot provide the food without it. The August dates are as follows:

Distribution 1

Set-up: Friday, Aug. 11, 4:00 pm

Distribution: Saturday, Aug. 12, 10:00 am

Distribution 2

Set-up: Friday, Aug. 25, 4:00 p m

Distribution: Tuesday, Aug. 29, 7:00 p m

Thanks, Tommy MacDonald

RESPONSE TO TOWNIE HOUSING ACCESS

Last week, I talked about the lack of affordable housing across Boston neighborhoods and especially here in Charlestown.. I received several email replies on the issue and one especially showed that working and middle class families are often between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the availability of workforce housing anywhere today. Folks born and raised here must move out of the city to find any sense of availability..

Here is one of those emails talking about the workforce housing crisis in Boston and Charlestown in particular:

“I lived in a (blanky) loft in Chinatown when I started working in Charlestown. The entire time I worked there I tried to find a Charlestown apartment that I could afford, even with a roommate nothing ever made my budget and at one point I was working three jobs.

Glad I gave up on Charlestown high rent and saved up and bought a two family in Everett. In seven years our assessed value has more than doubled – too bad that equity can’t get us a small single in the area – then I’d have it made! “