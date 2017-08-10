Police Briefs 08-10-2017

Charlestown Beat

Aggravated Assault

08/02/17 – As a result of a fight/disturbance on Bunker Hill Street, two individuals were placed under arrest and charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon. The matter is under investigation.

Larceny

08/02/17 – A victim on Rutherford Avenue reported his roommate took his credit card, as well as his social-security card. Detectives will investigate, and complaints may be sought. As of the time of publication, the suspect has not returned back home.

Larceny

08/03/17 – A victim on Pearl Street reported Amazon delivered a package containing two dog-tows on her doorstep, but when she arrived home, it was gone.

Larceny – Bike

08/05/17 – A victim on Shipway Place reported he left his white/green Giant Avail bike outside his residence, but when he went back, it was gone. Officers searched the area to no avail.