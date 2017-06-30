Police Briefs 06-29-2017

Charlestown Beat

06/19/17 – Officers responded to Austin Street for a reported armed robbery.

The victim told police that two suspects entered the store. One suspect then brandished a black handgun and demanded cell phones. Two phones were taken, and the suspects fled the store through the parking lot. A surveillance video of the incident is available, and the matter is under investigation.

Larceny from a Building

06/19/17 – A victim on O’Reilly Way stated unknown person(s) entered her home and stole her computer. There were no signs of forced entry.

Aggravated Assault and Battery

06/21/17 – A victim on Decatur Street reported a black male wearing a hoodie approached him on Bunker Hill Street and demanded the victim’s wallet. The victim was then stabbed in his upper-right chest area. Injuries were non-life threatening, and detectives are investigating.

Larceny

06/23/17 – A victim on Pleasant Street reported unknown person(s) stole a package that was delivered to her residence by Federal Express. The open, empty package was located nearby.