Charlestown High School Graduates the Class of 2017

By Patrick O’Connor

Graduation for the class of 2017 at Charlestown High School took place on Thursday afternoon, June 15, at the Clarke Athletic Center at UMass/Boston.

Welcoming all and serving as mistress of ceremonies was Victoria Parker. The exercises began with graduate Ranie Foster singing the Black National Anthem. Headmaster Will Thomas addressed the graduates congratulating them on reaching this milestone in their lives.

At every Charlestown High graduation, the alumni is represented by a graduate who has gone on to great success in his or her field.

This year, Tre Glover, a member of the class of 2011 was invited to speak to the graduates. He attended Mt. Ida College, earning a BS in hospitality management.

National Honor Society graduates were asked to stand prior to Valedictorian Tony Zou speaking to his classmates. The many awards and scholarships were announced by Victoria Parker, as graduates came to the stage and received their award from Mr. Thomas. Also addressing the graduates was Julia Mejia, founder and Director of CPLAN.

Prior to awarding the diplomas, a moment of silence was observed for graduate Kevin Carter who passed away suddenly in mid-May.

His father accepted his diploma.

Diplomas were presented to 156 graduates.

Previously, the senior prom took place on Thursday evening, June 6, at Venezia in Dorchester. Despite the rain, the class of 2017 had a great time.