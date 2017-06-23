Police Briefs 06-22-2017

Warrant

06/13/17 – Officers on Samuel Morse Way placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding Newton Court warrant.

Warrant

06/14/17 – Officers on North Mead Street placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding Medford Court warrant.

Attempted Burglary

06/15/17 – A victim on Salem Street reported while at home, she saw her first-floor air conditioner being moved as she observed a suspect outside the window. She told the suspect to back away, at which time time he began to swear at her. She also said she heard two other voices shouting vulgarities. The suspects, who were described as African-American or possibly Latino, then fled the scene. The matter is under investigation.

Drugs

06/16/17 – As a result of a motor-vehicle stop on Medford Street, an individual was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

Drugs – Trafficking

06/16/17 – As a result of an ongoing drug investigation, drugs and money were seized from a home on Samuel Morse Way. The matter is still under investigation.

Assault and Battery

06/17/17 – As a result of a fight on Decatur Street, an individual was placed under arrest for assault and battery. The suspect was also charged with several outstanding warrants.