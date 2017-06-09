Stephen Passacantilli to Launch Campaign for District 1 Councilor on June 13

Stephen Passacantilli, a North End civic leader, Boston Public Schools parent, and former staffer to City Councilor Sal LaMattina will formally launch his campaign for Boston City Council (District 1) in Charlestown next week. Passacantilli’s Charlestown Kickoff is next Tuesday, June 13 from 6-8pm at the Warren Tavern.

Passacantilli said, “I’m excited to officially launch my campaign for Boston City Council here in Charlestown. I am running for City Council because I want to ensure that all residents of Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End have access to great schools close to home, safe streets, accessible transportation, and top-notch services for our seniors.” He continued, “I have been out knocking on doors, attending community events, and calling voters, and the response has been incredible. I know how important it is for Charlestown to have a real voice in government. I will be a bold, independent voice for our communities, and I will always put you first.” Many know Passacantilli from his years of public service across Boston. He is a lifelong resident of the North End where he has been deeply involved as past president of his local civic association and through local charities and community organizations like North End Against Drugs (NEAD) and the North End Beautification Committee. Passacantilli is also an active Boston Public Schools parent and a member of the Ward 3 Democratic Committee.

Passacantilli and his wife, Renee, are raising their two children, Grace and Evan, just around the corner where he grew up in the North End.