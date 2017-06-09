Police Briefs 06-08-2017

Charlestown Beat

Violation of Auto Law

05/31/17 – As a result of a traffic stop on Medford Street, an individual was taken in to custody for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license.

Robbery

05/31/17 – Officers responded to Decatur Street for a reported armed robbery.

The victim told police two male suspects robbed him of his cellphone at gunpoint. As a result of the information received from the victim, one suspect was located and placed under arrest. No weapon was found at this time, and the matter is still under investigation.

Assault Aggravated – Battery

06/02/17 – As a result of a fight on West School Street, two individuals were placed under arrest for assault and battery. Two other suspects were identified, but are not in custody at this time.