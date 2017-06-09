May Sees Two Robberies, Two Aggravated Assaults and A Breaking-and-Entering

By Dan Murphy

Two robberies, two aggravated assaults and one breaking-and-entering were among the incidents of Part One crime reported in Charlestown in May, according to Community Service Officer Robert Luongo of District A-1.

During one robbery, the suspect entered the Speedway gas station at 123 Cambridge St. at night and motioned that he had a guy before fleeing with an undetermined amount of money towards Sullivan Square. Police are reviewing a surveillance video of this incident.

In the second robbery, a victim was robbed by two suspects at gunpoint on West School Street as he was walking to the Community College MBTA station.

One incident of aggravated assault was a domestic attack with scissors with no injuries and an arrest while the second entailed a disgruntled terminated employee who threatened his former boss with a plastic knife. No injuries were reported or charges pressed in that incident.

A building under construction on Bunker Hill Street was targeted during the breaking and entering. Tools were reported missing from the job site, and the incident remains under investigation, Luongo said.

Meanwhile, Area 15 saw a 42-percent spike in Part One crime between Jan. 1 and May 7, 2017, compared to the same timeframe last year.

According to Boston Police, 129 incidents of violent and property crimes were reported this year, as opposed to 91 in 2016.

No homicides were reported this year or last while the number of rapes and attempted rapes rose to two from one incident last year.

Robberies and attempted robberies have nearly doubled, with 13 this year from 7 in 2016.

Domestic aggravated assaults also increased nearly twofold as the number climbed to five from three in 2016.

Non-domestic aggravated assaults saw the most dramatic spike, rising to 17 incidents from two the previous year.

Commercial burglaries were also on the rise, up to two from one last year.

Residential burglaries similarly saw a slight uptick, climbing to eight from seven in 2016.

The rate of other burglaries remained steady, with one incident each reported this year and last.

Larcenies from motor vehicles were up nearly 35 percent as the number climbed to 31 from 23 in 2016.

In contrast, other larcenies were down almost 16 percent, dropping to 32 incidents from 38 the previous year.

Auto thefts, on the other hand, nearly doubled, rising to 18 from eight in 2016.

Citywide, Part One crime is down 10 percent to date in 2017 as the number of incidents of violent and property crime dropped to 5,768 from 6,440 the previous year.