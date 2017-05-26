Police Briefs 05-25-2017

Charlestown Beat

Violation of Auto Law

05/15/17 – As a result of a traffic stop on Main Street, an individual was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Assault and Battery

05/17/17 – A victim on Austin Street reported when he told the person in his business that he could not drink in there, the suspect became belligerent and began knocking items off the counter.

A customer tried to intervene and calm the suspect down, at which time suspect then punched him and his girlfriend. The suspect then fled the store.

The suspect was identified, and the matter is under investigation.

Assault and Battery

05/20/17 – A victim on Rutherford Avenue reported three black males assaulted him in front of his sister’s home. The victim suffered a bloody nose, but wouldn’t provide any further information.

Larceny

05/20/17 – A victim on Rutherford Avenue reported several packages left in her building’s lobby were stolen.

Breaking and Entering – Motor Vehicle

05/20/17 – As a result of a radio call to Spice Street for a person checking the door handles of cars, an individual was placed under arrest for vandalism and breaking into a motor vehicle.