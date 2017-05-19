An End to the Drought — for Now

Last week, state officials announced that the entire state of Massachusetts was no longer in a drought emergency. This certainly comes as good news to residents.

Over the last six months, every time it rained or snowed and there were a lot of days of rain and snow, all one could say was that we needed the precipitation.

Today, state and municipal water reservoirs are again full.

However, we urge our residents not to forgot last summer when lawns turned brown in many communities due to a watering ban.

In Boston, Mayor Martin Walsh continues to fund work to fix the old water and sewer lines that are beneath our roads. This work will save millions of gallons of water.

Aside from making sure that the infrastructure that delivers water to homes is working properly, the greatest savings of water will come from residents in their homes.

Some tips are as follows:

Check all faucets, pipes and toilets for leaks.

Install water-saving showerheads and ultra-low-flush toilets.

Take shorter showers.

Never use your toilet as a wastebasket.

Turn off the water while brushing your teeth or shaving.

Defrost frozen food in the refrigerator.

Rinse vegetables in a full sink or pan of water.

Fully load your dishwasher.

Rinse dishes in a full sink or pan of water.

Wash full loads of clothes.

Today, there is no water shortage. We must remember that the drought in California lasted five years, ours lasted barely one year.

Let’s not waste this too precious resource from whence all life comes.