Police Briefs 05-11-2017

Charlestown Beat

Robbery

05/03/17 – A victim on Austin Street reported while walking home a black male, approached him, brandished a knife and demand money. The victim complied before the suspect fled the area.

The matter is under investigation.

Larceny

05/03/17 – A victim on Chelsea Street reported a package delivered to her home by UPS containing a Fisher Price floor seat was stolen. The empty box was found near the home

Larceny

05/04/17 – A victim on First Avenue reported two females entered his store and stole two bottles of liquor. A surveillance video will be reviewed by police.

Assault and Battery

05/04/17 – As a result of a fight on O’Brien Court, two parties will be summonsed to Charlestown Court.

Larceny

05/07/17 – A victim on Main Street reported she left her iPhone on the store counter and someone took it. The victim observed two females flee the store, but doesn’t know if one of them took it. A surveillance video will be reviewed by police.

Trespassing

05/08/17 – Officers on Third Avenue placed an individual under arrest for violation of a no-trespassing order.