Police Briefs 05-04-2017

Charlestown Beat

Warrant Arrest

04/25/17 – Officers in the area of Main and Green streets placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding federal probation-violation warrant charging weapons violations.

Trespassing

04/25/17 – Officers in the area of Austin Street placed an individual under arrest for violation of a no-trespass order.

Larceny

04/26/17 – A victim on Cedar Street reported unknown person(s) stole a package left on her front stairs by a UPS delivery person. The empty package was found further down the street.

Assault and Battery

04/27/17 – As a result of a fight on Medford Street, an individual was placed under arrest and charged with assault and battery on a disabled person.