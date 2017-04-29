Police Briefs 04-27-2017

Charlestown Beat

Warrant Arrest

04/20/17 – Officers on Old Ironsides Way placed an individual under arrest for an outstanding warrant charging probation violations.

Warrant Arrest

04/20/17 – As a result of a motor vehicle stop on Pearl Street, an individual was placed under arrest for an outstanding Charlestown Court warrant charging breaking and entering.

Assault and Battery

04/20/17 – As a result of a confrontation near Flagship Way, a victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of head injuries. As a result of the subsequent investigation, a warrant will be sought in Charlestown Court for a suspect charging assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (concrete).

Burglary – Commercial – Force

04/22/17 – A victim on Austin Street reported unknown person(s) broke into her store from the back door. At that time, it was unknown what items were taken, although all the drawers and cabinets were opened.

Burglary – Commercial – Force

04/22/17 – A victim on Main Street reported that unknown person(s) pried open the back door of his business, entered the premises and removed $100 from the cash register.

Aggravated Assault

04/23/17 – Officers responded to Walford Way for a report of a person stabbed. The victim was on scene and told officers that as a result of a motor vehicle accident, he became involved in an argument with a Cape Verdean male, who stabbed him in the hip. The victim was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. The victim was unable to give definitive answers about the incident at that time, but detectives will investigate.