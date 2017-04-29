Navy Yard Restaurant Group Opens New Venture in Eastie, to Provide Water Shuttle from Charlestown

The owners of Pier 6 Restaurant in the Navy Yard have expanded across the Harbor in Eastie to open their newest venture, ReelHouse, and will offer a complimentary water shuttle between the Charlestown and Eastie restaurants starting in June.

ReelHouse is the highly anticipated restaurant located inside the hot new apartment building in Eastie, The Eddy – which is abundantly visible to those living on the other side of the Harbor in Charlestown. The Eastie venture will be ushering its guests in by foot, car and boat. Located at 6 New Street in East Boston at the base of The Eddy, ReelHouse is set to become Boston’s hottest landmark waterfront dining destination.

For those looking for a unique experience to explore the Harbor, the Navy Yard Hospitality Group will offer a special complimentary water shuttle that will usher guests between the two restaurants beginning in June 2017. Public water taxi service is also available should guests be coming from any other location in the harbor.

This marks the third venture from the Navy Yard Hospitality Group, owners of Mija Cantina & Tequila Bar in Faneuil Hall and Pier 6 in Charlestown. The globally-inspired coastal menu will be led by Culinary Director Marc Orfaly with a focus on seafood that is both sophisticated and approachable. Raw bars and traditional clam bakes will be abundant in addition to starters like the ReelHouse Seafood Charcuterie Board, Crab Rolls with uni aioli, wasabi roe and a ginger scallion dipping sauce, Naked Shrimp Toast with curried lobster broth and chestnuts and Kobe Beef and Foie Gras Peking Style Dumplings with Napa cabbage, and ponzu and entrees such as Seared Sea Scallops with brussel sprouts tabbouleh and a caper berry vinaigrette and Blackened Swordfish Tacos with Mexican cabbage rice, beans and pico de gallo. The menu will also feature burgers and steaks meaning there really is something for everyone.

The ReelHouse bar program will feature an extensive wine list, draft and bottled beers, including many local craft brews, and a bevy of traditional seaside cocktails with a ReelHouse twist, including a Mai Tai made with Grand Marnier and house grenadine. Featured cocktails include The Reel Mule with Kettle One Vodka, blueberry ginger, grapefruit bitters, lime and cava and Skinny Jeans with Tito’s Vodka, coconut water, cucumber, mint and agave.

With 5,000 square feet of dining space, ReelHouse was designed by Sousa Design Architects and inspired by the craftsmanship of the classic luxury Riva Yachts, which are known for their beauty and stunning woodwork.

The restaurant will host 141 indoor seats with a communal 12-seat wooden table adorned with Captain’s chairs and a 133 seat oceanfront outdoor patio. Guests can mix and mingle at the two bars, one interior and one exterior, both with 15 seats.

ReelHouse opened its doors last Friday, April 21, but had a special opening on Thursday, April 20, where Gov. Charlie Baker and his wife, Lauren, were in attendance.