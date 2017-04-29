Mayor’s Cup Tourney

The Charlestown Mites won the Mayor’s Cup championship on Thursday, April 20, at the McGonagle Rink in Ryan Playground, with Mayor Martin Walsh congratulating the boys on their victory. Here, Owen McHale pushed the ball down the rink for another score. McHale scored three goals in the 9-2 win over Dorchester. The team went undefeated throughout the entire tournament.

Those on the team included Joey Neilon, Dylan Smith, Connor Woods, Harry Jackson, Owen McHale, Kamden Greatorex, Daniel Chan, Nathan Mainey, and Ethan Greatorex.