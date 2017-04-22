City Golf Courses Now Open for 2017 Season

Mayor Martin J. Walsh has announced that the City of Boston’s two municipal golf courses – the William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park in Dorchester and the George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park – are now open for the 2017 season.

The City of Boston is excited to offer a new online tee time booking system beginning this year. Please visit www.cityofbostongolf.com where an online booking option is located on the upper right hand corner of the home page. Under the new system, tee times can be made seven days a week. Season permit holders can book a tee time five days prior starting at 7 a.m. Non-permit holders can book a tee time four days prior starting at 7 a.m.

Founded in 1938, the 18-hole Donald Ross-designed George Wright Golf Course is a hidden gem in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The course is open seven days a week through November. This par 70 championship course is a challenge to golfers of any level. PGA Professional Scott Allen is available at (617) 364-2300 to answer any questions.

In 2016 the George Wright was ranked #9 in Massachusetts Best Places You Can Play by Golfweek, the 4th best place to play public golf in Massachusetts by Golf Advisor, and one of the top five courses in the Boston area by the Golf Channel. Phase I of the George Wright Clubhouse renovation project was completed including a new roof, external windows and doors, and a brand new clubhouse patio that serves both the restaurant and golf facility and will once again host a popular summer music series featuring local acoustic musicians. The course was also improved with rebuilt bunkers around #17 green, a rebuilt tee complex on Hole #18, and a renovated tee box on Hole #4.

The second-oldest public golf course in America and part of the historic Emerald Necklace, the William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park in Dorchester offers a pleasant golf experience only minutes from downtown Boston and is open year-round, weather permitting. Food service will be offered at the clubhouse starting in mid-April with a new vendor, Maggie’s Grill. Contact PGA Professional Kevin Frawley at (617) 265-4084 for more information or to book a tee time.

In 2016, the William J. Devine Golf Course hosted The MIAA Division 1 State Championship, was ranked the 5th best place to play public golf in Massachusetts by Golf Advisor, and was also chosen one of the top five courses in the Boston area by the Golf Channel. This year the golf course will be hosting the Massachusetts Amateur Qualifier on Thursday, June 1, and the Boston Open on Saturday August 5. Additionally, the golf course is home to the First Tee Junior Golf Program in partnership with the Massachusetts Golf Association. New construction on the William J. Devine Golf Course in 2016 included a rebuilt tee complex on Hole #14, rebuilt bunkers and approach around #6 green, and general beautification near #13 green including a new cart path and new turf.

Golfers can access information on rates, season permits, and tournaments and register for special offers, monthly giveaways, online news, and specials at www.cityofbostongolf.com. Both courses are owned and operated by the City of Boston, open daily from dawn to dusk, and feature full pro shops, concessions, cart rentals, and lessons for all ages. For updates, the City’s golf courses can be followed on Twitter @FranklinParkGC and @GeorgeWrightGC.