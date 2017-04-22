CHS to Feature Huge Talent and Fashion Competition

Charlestown High School (CHS) will host its annual talent and fashion show on April 27, from 5-8 p.m. at the school auditorium, with three prizes awarded in both the talent and fashion competition.

All proceeds will benefit the new CHS Choral Music Department.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to work with a group of such amazingly talented youth,” said Jennifer Manzanillo, CHS director of Choral Music. “For the past couple of weeks these students have worked really hard in preparation for this show and I am very excited to watch them transform …I definitely encourage everyone in Charlestown and the greater Boston Community to come out and support this show. You will not regret it”

The show will feature performances by some of the most talented singers, dancer, rappers and performers in the CHS community. There will also be a thrift shop fashion competition highlighting CHS’s Thrift store. Students will be competing for top three prizes in the talent and fashion category.

“Nothing means more to me than expressing myself,” said Ebony Campbell, graduating senior at CHS who participated in last year’s competition. “It doesn’t matter if I was singing, rapping or modeling I was to show who I am through the showcase. That is why I encourage you all to come and check it out.”

Said Rania Foster, another participant from last year, “Participating in the talent show last year as a solo act was one of the scariest things I have ever experienced, but in the end it gave me confidence and the motivation I needed to furthering my passion for performing. Everyone in the community should come support because art spreads positivity brings culture together and it s the youth of our times expressing themselves in a positive way.”

Judges will include Allyssa Jones, who is the director of the Performing Arts for Boston Public Schools; Jason Stokes, who is a grammy award winning producer who has worked with India Arie, Boys II Men, Outkast and a professor at Berklee College of Music; and Jason Jordan, prolific ballet dancer from New York City and dance teacher at Orchard Gardens Middle School.

“Being a judge for the 2016 Charlestown High School Talent/Fashion Show was a refreshingly entertaining experience,” said Prince Charles Alexander III, a judge last year and a professor at Berklee School of Music. “It was great to see the talent and creativity that emerged and flourished during the show. Definitely a well organized and well attended ‘must see’ experience for the Charlestown community.”

There will also be special performances by Boston’s Marcela Cruz and Konnection Dance Team.

Tickets are $3 in advance.