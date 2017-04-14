Holy Week and Easter Services are Listed at St John’s Church

Holy Week services at St. John’s Episcopal Church continue with a Maundy Thursday potluck supper and service, starting at 6 pm on on Thursday April 13th. Good Friday services will be held on April 14th, with a service for children at 4:30 pm and the traditional service at 7 pm. The Great Vigil of Easter will begin at 7 pm on Saturday, April 15th, followed by a reception. Easter morning services will be at 8 and 10 am on Sunday April 16th, with Coffee Hours following both services and craft activities for children after the 10 am service. The parish invites the community to join us for any and all of these observances. For more information, contact the church office at 617-242-1272, or see the church’s website, stjohns02129.org

St. John’s Episcopal Church, located at 27 Devens Street, is a Christian community welcoming all persons, serving Charlestown and surrounding communities. Regular Sunday worship services are at 8 am and 10 am, with nursery care and children’s programming starting at 9:45 am, and Coffee Hour following. The Rev. Thomas Mousin serves as the rector of the parish.