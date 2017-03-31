Local Resident Raising Money for Suicide Prevention

Justyne Collier, local resident of Charlestown, whose brother committed suicide in 2004 is working to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She will be joined by her extended family, also long-time Charlestown residents, when she participates in the “Out of the Darkness Walk” in Wakefield in September. She is asking for donations for her team, “In Memory of Danny”. To donate, please go to www.gofundme.com/inmemoryofdaniel.

Danny took his life at just 17 years old. Collier explains, “I know too well how dramatically suicide can affect a person and a family. When I was 12 years old, my older brother Danny committed suicide. I was devastated, and my lack of knowledge on this topic angered me. I didn’t even utter the word ‘suicide’ for ten years.” Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.

Collier, a new middle school teacher, taught students struggling with suicidal thoughts: “Seeing these students struggle, yet have the strength to overcome to those struggles, helped me find my voice about this topic after 10 years of silence.” Collier will join nearly 250k people in hundreds of cities across the country in support of the AFSP’s mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

About The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: AFSP hosts over 350 “Out of the Darkness Walks” each year; these walks are AFSP’s largest fundraiser. They produce millions for suicide prevention programs, unite those who have been affected by suicide, and create communities that are smart about mental health. These walks are proof that when people work together they can make big changes in the world.