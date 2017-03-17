Sen DiDomenico Appointed to Ways and Means

Senator Sal DiDomenico (D-Everett) was recently appointed by Senate President Stan Rosenberg (D-Amherst) to once again serve as Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. The Senator has also been newly tapped to serve as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs. In addition to his Chairmanship and Vice Chairmanship, the Senator will continue to hold a key position on the Senate President’s Leadership team.

Senator DiDomenico has also been appointed to the following committees for the 2017-2018 legislative session:

Joint Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses

Joint Committee on Consumer Protection and Professional Licensure

Joint Committee on Financial Services

Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development

Senate Committee on Ethics

“I am honored to have once again been appointed to a key leadership role in the Senate, and I greatly appreciate the Senate President’s confidence in me. It is has been a great privilege to serve as the Vice Chairman of Senate Ways & Means, and I am thrilled to now also serve as Chairman of Intergovernmental Affairs and on five important committees that will help set the policy agenda for our Senate session. I look forward to continue working with Senate President Rosenberg, Senate Ways & Means Chairwoman Karen Spilka, and the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation on the issues that are not only important to my constituents, but to the residents of the Commonwealth as a whole.”

“Senator DiDomenico’s knowledge of the budget and the importance of federal funds to our state provides an excellent resource to both the Senate Committee on Ways and Means and Committee on Intergovernmental Relations. He will serve the Senate proudly in both of these roles,” said Senate President Rosenberg.

The Senate Ways & Means Committee is responsible for creating the Senate Fiscal Budget each year and for vetting legislation on important policy issues before they are brought before the full Senate for their passage. Senator DiDomenico will also have a seat on the Conference Committee that will negotiate the Legislature’s final budget. This will be the Senator’s second session serving in this post as Vice Chairman.

The Senate Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs is charged with identifying federal funding opportunities for the Commonwealth and fostering a strong partnership between the Legislature and the federal government. This important position will complement the Senator’s work on the Ways & Means Committee as he continues to work with his colleagues to identify key sources of revenue to improve lives in the Commonwealth. He will also be working with the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation in Washington, D.C. and visiting our nation’s capital to build on past successes as we look to the future.