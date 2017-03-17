Residents to Run Boston Marathon for Mass General Hospital Team

Two Charlestown residents will run in the 121st Boston Marathon on April 17th as part of the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Pediatric Oncology Team, Fighting Kids’ Cancer … One Step at a Time, and the Emergency Response Marathon Team. The two teams, which include former patients and family members, Mass General employees and longtime hospital supporters, will join an estimated 30,000 runners along the 26.2 mile.

Running on behalf of the MGH pediatric team for the third time is Charlestown resident Ilana Cohen. MGH physical therapist Kristina Fleming is also running for the emergency response team of MGH.

The pediatric team, made up of 102 runners, aims to raise more than $1 million this year to support cancer research initiatives as well as quality of life programming such as art and music therapy; support groups; and child life specialists who help patients and their families cope with illness and treatment. The emergency response team’s 41 runners hope to collectively raise $375,000 to provide critical support for emergency care, disaster relief and disaster preparedness teaching and training at Mass General, efforts that benefit victims worldwide.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of John Hancock’s partnership with the Mass General Pediatric Oncology Team. Since it was formed, the pediatric team has raised more than $12 million to support research and activities for children with cancer.

The emergency response team, which was guaranteed entries after the hospital’s response to the 2013 marathon bombings, has raised over $1 million for essential programs and services.

“We are grateful to our runners and the awareness they bring to emergency preparedness and childhood cancer initiatives at Mass General,” said Tom Lynch, MD, chairman and chief executive officer of the Massachusetts General Physicians Organization. To learn more about the Mass General pediatric and emergency response teams, please go to https://giving.massgeneral.org/boston-marathon